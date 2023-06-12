A Look At Silvio Berlusconi's Legacy In World Of Football, How Ex-PM Saved Two Teams

Why you’re reading this: Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi passed away on Monday at the age of 86. He owned AC Milan between 1986 and 2017 and took the football club to new heights. The flamboyant leader of the Forza Italia Party had a political career filled with corruption allegations and sex scandals.

3 things you need to know

Berlusconi was Italy’s longest-serving post-war prime minister, who came to power in 1994 and served two other terms as the Italian premier in 2001 and 2008.

He bought the football club of his hometown, AC Milan when the club was on the verge of bankruptcy.

After selling the team to a consortium led by Yonghong Li, he returned to football with AC Monza just a year later.

How Berlusconi helped AC Milan to rise from the ashes?

The media mogul bought his hometown club in 1986 while he had already established his lavish media empire. Berlusconi bought the team while it was on the verge of filing for bankruptcy and turned the struggling football club into one of the most successful clubs in history. Under his leadership, Milan won five European cups and a whopping eight Italian league titles. However, he sold off the team in 2017 to a Chinese investor named Yonghong Li for 740m euros (£628m).

How AC Milan reacted to the loss?

Meanwhile, FC Millan reacted to the death of their formal leader and stated that the legacy of Berlusconi will be always stay with the team. “Deeply saddened, AC Milan grieves the passing of the unforgettable Silvio Berlusconi and wishes to reach out to the family, associates, and most cherished friends to share our sympathies,” the football club wrote on Twitter. He then went on to share a quote spoken by the leader. “Tomorrow, we will dream of new ambitions, create new challenges, and seek new victories. Which will represent the good, the strong, and the true that lies inside us, in all of us who shared this adventure of binding our lives to a dream called Milan,” the quote read. Fifa President Gianni Infantino also reacted to Berlusconi’s demise and called him a “visionary”.

AC Milan profondamente addolorato piange la scomparsa dell’indimenticabile Silvio Berlusconi e si stringe con affetto alla famiglia, ai collaboratori e agli amici più cari.

“Domani sogneremo altri traguardi, inventeremo altre sfide, cercheremo altre vittorie. Che valgano a… pic.twitter.com/CWmYy8xzwi — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 12, 2023

How he helped Monza to grow?

The former Italian Prime Minister returned to the world of football in less than 18 months after he sold AC Milan. In 2018 his holding company Fininvest bought 100% shares of third-division football club Monza. Berlusconi and former Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani led the team and guided the club to reach Serie A. AC Monza achieving this new feet in 2022 for the first time in their 110-years existence. “A void that can never be filled, forever with us. Thank you for everything President,” AC Monza wrote on Twitter.

Adriano Galliani e tutto AC Monza piangono affranti la scomparsa di Silvio Berlusconi: “Un vuoto che non potrà mai essere colmato, per sempre con noi. Grazie di tutto Presidente”. pic.twitter.com/URLk802bcJ — AC Monza (@ACMonza) June 12, 2023

Berlusconi’s legacy can be best described by the emotional message penned down by FIFA president Infantino on his Instagram post. In terms of football he had foreseen everything long before the others, and in fact, he became the most successful president in the history of (AC Milan). Recently, as the owner of Monza, he fulfilled another dream, because in dreams size doesn't matter. They can even be contained within a small town,” he wrote on Instagram. “I want to remember him just like that, like the person who - in our beloved sport - dreamed and then transformed those thoughts into reality,” he added.