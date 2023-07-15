A Striking Parade In The Day To A Starry Night At Louvre, PM Modi's France Day 2 Summed Up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to France was no less than a European-styled extravaganza. It started off with a marvellous welcome at Orly Airport, and concluded with stunning fireworks filling the Parisian air. Looking back at the second day of the visit, PM Modi shared a video montage on Twitter that perfectly summarises all the key highlights.

In Paris, Friday morning began with big preparations. Security was beefed up, and contingents lined up on the streets hours before the grand Bastille Day parade was scheduled to begin. An Indian tri-services contigent was also present, ready to display its military might to France's guest of honor, PM Modi.

Thousands gathered as the prime minister arrived at the venue, where he was greeted by French First Lady Brigitte Macron. French President Emmanuel Macron reached shortly after, riding atop a tan jeep. The leaders then sat together, as French and Indian soldiers marched on the ground, and fighter jets roared in the air.

"On this historic occasion of Bastille Day, joined the parade in Paris. My heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome and honour received," PM Modi tweeted after the event. Then came the delegation talks, the CEO forum, and raising a toast to India-France ties at the Louvre's Banquet dinner hosted by Macron.

Here are highlights from yesterday’s programmes in Paris, which include the iconic Bastille Day parade. pic.twitter.com/HmDcRSdjs1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023

This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the… pic.twitter.com/BllJ8gVj8e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

PM Modi raises a toast at the end of historic France visit

PM Modi was also felicitated with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, becoming the first Indian PM to receive France's highest award. "I congratulate the people of France on Bastille Day. It was a matter of happiness and pride for me to celebrate Bastille Day with the people of France," the PM said as he raised a toast during the dinner on Friday.

"French President Emmanuel Macron conferred me with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. It is a matter of pride and honour for the 140 crore people of India. I thank French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron for this honour," he added in his address. The night ended with colors lighting up the air through fireworks, and PM Modi leaving for the UAE with memories of France in mind.