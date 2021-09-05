Afghan Crisis: People March On Geneva Streets; Urge Swiss Govt To Not Recognise Taliban

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Geneva to demonstrate against the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. The protestors included Afghan nationals living in Switzerland, who raised slogans and displayed placards urging the Federal Government of Switzerland to not recognise the Taliban as a legitimate regime in Afghanistan. Demonstrators also called out the Taliban for its lack of humanitarian efforts towards the citizens in the war-torn nation.

Over 350 people initiated the protest march from Palais de Wilson to the Broken Chair. The protesters held placards that mentioned slogans like "Afghan lives matter," and "We want peace." Some protest leaders also presented a list of demands on behalf of the Afghan community in Geneva. The speakers at the march also appealed to the Swiss government to systematically consider cases of asylum seekers from Afghanistan, the ANI reported.

Protests against Taliban regime

The Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15 after it seized all major cities in the country, except Panjshir Valley. Since the annexation, the militant group has faced several demonstrations against its outright violation of human rights and inefficiency to form an inclusive government. On September 3, women in Herat province protested against the Taliban. As per reports, the protests turned violent after the Taliban, on Saturday, launched tear gas and attacked the all-women protestors on their way to the Presidential palace.

Woman news publisher Zaki Daryabi, who was also present at the protest, captured videos of Taliban militants stopping the protest march in Kabul. The video also showed a woman, who was later identified as Rabia Sadat, with a bleeding forehead. In the three-day running protest, women in the protest demanded the right to education and to hold jobs.

On the other hand, scores of people in the UK also initiated an anti-Taliban protest last Sunday. People took to the streets of central London on August 21 to condemn the forced annexation of Afghanistan. The protestors held placards and raised slogans against the Taliban, who have failed to shape an inclusive administration in the country.

Taliban desires 'economic ties with all countries, especially the US'

Meanwhile, the Taliban under the leadership of co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar tried to paint a more moderate picture, compared to its last regime in 1996. On August 21, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar expressed his desire to establish 'economic and political ties with all countries around the world, especially the US.' Baradar took to Twitter to announce the official conclusion of the war and expressed his will to "resolve remaining issues through talks." He also tagged Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in the tweet.

In additional developments, the Taliban has also been instrumental in convincing the world that it aims to discontinue allegiance to the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, who emerged out of the shadows soon after Kabul's capture, promised to "recognise and honour" women's rights as per Islamic Law. However, he failed to elaborate further on the topic when asked for details. Meanwhile, Ghani Baradar took to Twitter and instructed: "All Mujahideen to be kind to the people and respect the feelings of the general public regarding the flag."

