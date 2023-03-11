Afghan Diaspora In Vienna Hold Protest Against Taliban Over Women's Rights Abuses

On Friday, a group of Afghan diaspora members, including women associated with the organisation AKIS (Afghanische Kultur, Integration und Solidaritat), gathered at the entrance of the UN building in Vienna to protest against the Taliban's treatment of women and children since regaining control of Afghanistan. The protest was led by prominent Afghan women diaspora members such as Tamana Ayoubi, Fariba Sadig, Saleh Wasel, and Ali Baqeri, with AKIS taking a prominent role.

During the demonstration, the protesters chanted slogans condemning the Taliban and Pakistan's alleged interference in Afghanistan's affairs. This protest highlights the ongoing concern among the Afghan diaspora, particularly women, about the situation in their home country and the Taliban's rule. During the demonstration in Vienna, the Afghan diaspora members, including approximately 100 women, also spoke out against the mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, particularly women and children. The protest concluded with the submission of a memorandum to the UN authorities, urging member states to take decisive action on this issue.

Life under Taliban

Since their return to power in 2021, the Taliban have disregarded women's rights in Afghanistan, undoing many of the gains made over the past two decades. In November of last year, the group disrupted a women's press conference in the Dasht-e-Barchi area, arresting several women journalists in the process, according to Khaama Press. The Taliban's interference at the event led to the detainment of the women human rights protesters, and concerns continue to mount regarding the group's treatment of women and girls under their rule.

Since taking over Afghanistan in mid-August 2021, the Taliban have been systematically rolling back women's rights and media freedoms, undoing many of the gains made in these areas over the past two decades. The group banned women from attending university in December of last year, just nine months after barring girls from returning to secondary schools. This move came amid a brutal crackdown on women's rights since the Taliban seized power.

Additionally, the Taliban announced a ban on female NGO workers, prompting several major foreign aid groups to suspend their operations in the country. These efforts to restrict women's education and employment opportunities are part of a broader campaign by the Taliban to curtail women's rights. The group's crackdown on media freedom has also been severe. According to a report by the South Asian Media Solidarity Network (SAMSN), over 45 percent of journalists have quit their jobs since the Taliban assumed power, underscoring the challenges faced by those working to maintain freedom of speech in the country.