Afghan Evacuee Detained In Paris Over Alleged Taliban Links, Says French Interior Minister

On Tuesday, an Afghan national evacuated from Kabul to Paris and suspected of links to the Taliban was detained by French police, said French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. According to the minister, the police have separated at least five Afghan nationals during a security check at Paris Airport. He said a man is one of five Afghans placed under strict surveillance by France's intelligence agency for possible links to the Taliban. The detainees were moved to a quarantine facility in Paris as they were not fully vaccinated against coronavirus, added Darmanin. “One left the place where he was asked to stay” and police arrested him. Of the other four men, one “was obviously linked to the Taliban,” Darmanin said on news broadcaster France Info on Tuesday.

"But he helped the French army a lot, the French (nationals), your fellow journalists, more than a hundred Afghans who had visas and could not get out from the embassy."

French Interior Minister denies security lapse at airports

Further, the French Interior Minister said that the man accepted his association with the Taliban and was revealed that the extremist group had given him the responsibility at a blockade near Kabul Airport. When asked about any security lapse at the airports, he said the security checks were done in Abu Dhabi, where the French have transferred evacuees before the onward journey to Paris. "There was no breach," he reiterated. However, despite the French Interior Minister's claim, media reports said there was a security lapse as the evacuees were given shelter at the French Embassy before being transferred to the Kabul airport. It is worth mentioning that the French Embassy is working with a few staff, including the French Ambassador. This comes after President Emmanuel Macron ordered to evacuate the Embassy and advised to work with minimum support.

France would not continue evacuation beyond August 31 deadline

Darmanin said France has evacuated over 1,000 Afghans from Kabul over the past week, including a large majority of Afghans who worked with the French government or French groups in the country. Earlier today, a Frech Minister said that the country would continue the evacuation of French and Afghans until the US troops are "guarding" the war-torn country. It is worth mentioning that the US President fixed August 31 as the deadline to pull up the US soldiers from Afghanistan despite 20 years of Western training and assistance. Further, the report said that the France Foreign Ministry is reviewing the requests of those who want to leave the country.

(With inputs from AP)

Image Credit: AP