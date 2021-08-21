Afghanistan: German Air Force Evacuates Another 172 People From Kabul To Uzbekistan

In a key development, the German Air Force has evacuated another 172 people from Kabul to Uzbekistan. In view of the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, Germany, in partnership with the USA and other countries, is carrying out this evacuation operation. "Last night, an Airbus A-400 of the German Air Force delivered another group of evacuees from the war-torn country. After dropping them off in Uzbekistan, the flight would return to Germany," said an airport official who was present during the rescue operation.

After the Taliban captured Kabul, Uzbekistan has been serving as a significant location for people leaving Afghanistan. Earlier, the Transport Ministry of Uzbekistan told the media that Tashkent loaned its aircraft to Germany for evacuation at the request of the German embassy in Uzbekistan. Tashkent has emerged as an intermediate evacuation point for Afghan people amid the ongoing mayhem. Meanwhile, Germany is also evacuating its nationals from the violence-torn country. Since the rescue operation began, more than 1100 people have been transferred to Uzbekistan's capital and more people will be evacuated soon.

Why are people leaving Afghanistan?

The Taliban breached the gates of Kabul and hijacked the nation, declaring itself as the new ruler of the country. The collapse of the Afghan government and Taliban's takeover has forced people to flee.Taliban's authority in Afghanistan has instilled massive fear among the people, which is why they are leaving their properties and homeland. In this operation, many countries, including the USA, Germany, the UK, and Australia, are helping people who are leaving Afghanistan. As assistance in the hour of need, these countries are evacuating their respective citizens as well as Afghan nationals from the violence-torn country.

Afghanistan's current situation

After the Taliban's siege on Kabul, currently, the terrorist organization is facing massive resistance and backlash from the people of Afghanistan. As per the reports, the Taliban, although sitting in the capital of the country, are not accepted by the Afghan people. It must be noted that the Taliban at the moment is powerful but the resistance of civilians across different parts is creating problems for them.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: AP