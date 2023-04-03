After Backlash, French Minister Schiappa Calls Out Critics As 'detractors And Hypocrites'

Marlene Schiappa, a government minister in France, has faced criticism from members of her own party for her appearance on the cover of Playboy magazine. Schiappa, who has held her ministerial post since 2017, posed for the cover to accompany a 12-page feature on women's and LGBT rights, as per a report from CNN news. She was photographed in a white dress for the cover.

Schiappa has been a vocal advocate for women's rights for a long time and was appointed as France's first Gender Equality Minister in 2017. During her tenure, she successfully championed a new sexual harassment law that allows for immediate fines to be issued to men who catcall, harass, or follow women on the street. Marlene Schiappa's appearance on the cover of Playboy magazine has drawn criticism from fellow politicians, including French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. According to a source close to Borne, she spoke to Schiappa about the cover and expressed her view that it was "inappropriate, especially during this period." This comment was reported by CNN affiliate BFMTV on Saturday.

Melenchon criticises Schiappa

France is currently grappling with a political and social crisis sparked by President Emmanuel Macron's decision to push ahead with controversial pension reforms, despite widespread opposition from the public. Jean Luc Mélenchon, a politician who came in third in France's 2022 presidential elections, has criticised the appearance of French Minister Marlène Schiappa and President Emmanuel Macron's recent interview with children's magazine, Pif Gadget. In a tweet on Saturday, Mélenchon lamented that France is "going off the rails" in a context where the President is communicating with children's magazines and a minister appears in Playboy.

French Minister Schiappa defends herself

Marlène Schiappa, the current minister for Social Economy and French Associations, responded to criticism directed towards her on Saturday with a tweet defending women's right to have control over their own bodies. Schiappa emphasised that women in France are free and stated her disregard for 'detractors and hypocrites'. On Sunday, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin spoke out in support of Schiappa during an interview with the French news channel CNews. Darmanin described Schiappa as a woman of character and acknowledged her courage as a politician. He also remarked that while he may have a different style than Schiappa, he respects her approach.