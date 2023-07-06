After Brittney Griner, Will Journalist Evan Gershkovich Be Exchanged For A Russian Citizen

The Kremlin has indicated a potential willingness to consider a prisoner exchange that includes imprisoned Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, but emphasised the importance of conducting such negotiations privately.

When asked about the consular visits on Monday to Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Moscow since March on espionage charges, and Vladimir Dunaev, a Russian citizen currently held in US custody for cybercrime charges, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that Moscow and Washington have discussed the possibility of a prisoner exchange.

“We have said that there have been certain contacts on the subject, but we don’t want them to be discussed in public,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters. “They must be carried out and continue in complete silence.”

He didn’t offer any further details, but added that “the lawful right to consular contacts must be ensured on both sides.”

Nadezhda Shumova, the head of the Russian Embassy's consular section, stated that Vladimir Dunaev, who was extradited from South Korea to the United States on cybercrime charges and is currently detained in Ohio, was granted consular access by Russian diplomats on Monday. This was the first time he received consular support since his arrest in 2021. Shumova's remarks were reported by the Tass news agency.

US envoy allowed to visit Gershkovich for first time since April

On Monday, Lynne Tracy, the US Ambassador to Moscow, was granted permission to visit Evan Gershkovich for the first time since April.

Evan Gershkovich, a 31-year-old journalist, was arrested in Yekaterinburg, Russia, during a reporting assignment. He is currently detained at Moscow's Lefortovo prison, known for its severe conditions. Last week, a Moscow court upheld the decision to keep him in custody until August 30.

Both Gershkovich and his employer deny the accusations, and the US government has declared his detention to be unjust. His arrest has caused concern among journalists in Russia, as authorities have not presented any evidence to substantiate the espionage charges.

Since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for US News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB, Evan Gershkovich is the first American reporter to be charged with espionage in Russia. Following Daniloff's arrest, he was released 20 days later in exchange for a Soviet Union's UN mission employee who had been arrested by the FBI on similar spying charges.