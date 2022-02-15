After Canadian Truckers' Protest, Italians Take To Streets Against COVID Vaccine Mandate

Identical to the clogged streets of Canada's capital city Ottawa, hundreds of people across Italy took to the streets to showcase dissent to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and green pass. Inspired by the ongoing truckers' protest in Canada, a protestor from Rome said the applicability of the mandate was leading to bondage and discrimination.

Sources from the European country confirmed to Republic TV that while preventing a population from protesting is unconstitutional, an individual has been barred entry to the city by police.

With no trace of them calling it quits, the protestors from Milan, Florence and Genova, gathered in central Rome and even pitched tents to stage their disapproval to authorities. In visuals accessed by Republic TV, people were seen putting forth their disapproval and demonstrating despite the weather and downpour.

Protests against COVID vaccine mandate & green pass in Rome

Deeming the government as rigid, one of the protestors said, "We are under dictatorship."

"It is raining a lot and as I am under the rain, it is difficult to type something," Lucilla Romaniello said to Republic TV.

"We are in Rome, Piazza Venezia in Rome, for a rally against the green pass. Green Pass is a QR code that tells the government about people's vaccination. You cannot go to the restaurant, shop, post office bank, you cannot go anywhere without the green pass. Previously, a test was required like the antigen test or the RT-PCR but now they are instructed to take COVID vaccines. And now we are at the third booster because we took the first vaccine, the second vaccine," she continued.

Notably, the protestor from Rome said that people are restricted to arrive at the workplace without the green pass. All the adults over 50 years of age, cannot work if they do not have a super green pass.

The Super Green Pass is a 'reinforced' version of the 'basic' Green Pass certificate which proves the individual is vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from COVID-19. Since January 10, 2022, the said Pass is a pre-requisite to all forms of public transport, including trams and subways.

Rome scared of 'dictatorship' over vaccine mandate

"People are really upset, people are scared of the dictatorship and it is not only the green pass or the vaccine. We feel that the government is deciding everything and people are really fed up with all this.

"It is like we are in Communist China or Russia, this is the point," she added.

Demonstrations in Rome inspired by Canada's protests

Stating that there is another rally scheduled for Tuesday, she said, "trucks from all over Italy, it was supposed to be like the truck rally in Canada. They decided to do it today but the police.. the government did not want the intervention of the trucks. They have blocked the trucks in the outskirts of Rome and did not let them come inside the city of Rome."

"Police prevented the population completely from rallying, there is Police everywhere in the centre of Rome. The roads have been blocked from both sides. Palazzo Vecchio, of the Italian government, is protected by policemen and police vehicles," she elaborated.

Mentioning an individual who joined hands with anti-vaccine protestors, she mentioned the person has been prohibited to enter Rome via commercial port and was taken directly to the Police.

"He came to Rome just for a day to protest but he was immediately taken to the Police. they say now that he cannot stay in Rome for a year. he cannot come to Rome for a year now. He is kind of banned from Rome despite being an Italian citizen. He was not a criminal, he was just protesting in a normal rally," she mentioned.

"The Constitution of Italy allows protests because Italy is a democracy. So we should be allowed to conduct rallies, and manifest against something. But people against the green pass cannot protest," she concluded.

Italy's COVID tally

It is pertinent to note that Italy reported 28,630 fresh cases on Monday, as against 51,959 infections on Sunday. Notably, the death count rose to 281 from 191 while the country has recorded 151,296 COVID-19-related fatalities since the outbreak in 2020. The country reported the second-highest death count in Europe after the UK.