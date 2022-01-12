After David Sassoli's Demise, Elections For New Head Of EU Parliament Scheduled For Jan 18

President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli passed away on Tuesday, January 11. A statement from the parliament's press department stated that now the next leader will be elected on January 18, as planned and until then, Roberta Metsola, who was Sassoli's first deputy will be the acting President of the European Parliament.

The statement also stated that in the days leading up to the election of a new President, as outlined in the Rules of Procedure, the interim Presidency will be ensured by the first Vice-President of the Parliament. As originally planned before President Sassoli's sudden death, the election of the President for the second half of the mandate will take place on Tuesday 18 January, according to ANI.

David Sassoli died Tuesday morning at the age of 66

David Sassoli died Tuesday morning at the age of 66 at the Cancer Center in Aviano, Italy, where he had been a patient since December 26th. He served as a member of the European Parliament since 2009, and in July 2019, he was chosen President for the first half of the parliamentary year 2019-2024. According to the press release issued by the European Parliament, during the pandemic, Sassoli took unusual steps to ensure that Parliament could fulfil its responsibilities and exercise its prerogatives under the Treaties. He was also a key figure in the successful talks for an ambitious long-term EU financial structure.

Furthermore, when the first wave of the COVID pandemic hit, the Parliament carried out relief operations such as providing meals to charities and providing accommodation. The late President campaigned for solidarity with the disadvantaged, according to the press release by the European Parliament. Sassoli is credited with inventing a remote voting method, which allowed parliament to continue to function even when much of Europe was shut down.

EAM Jaishankar extends his heartfelt condolences

Expressing grief over Sassoli's demise, Indian Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar shared a tweet stating that he is deeply saddened to learn about the death of the President of the European Parliament. He also said that he remember Sassoli's warm personality and astute mind from their meetings. EAM then extended his heartfelt condolences to his family.

Saddened to hear of the passing away of David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament. Recall from our meetings his warm personality and incisive mind. Condolences to his family. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 11, 2022

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)