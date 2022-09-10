After Queen Elizabeth's Death, Who Has Emerged As The World's Longest-serving Monarch?

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II is now Europe's longest-reigning monarch following the death of the UK's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. The 82-year-old Danish monarch has been on the throne for 50 years. After her father, Frederik IX, passed away in 1972, she ascended to the throne at the age of 31.

According to numerous reports from local media outlets, Denmark was due to commemorate her golden jubilee in office this year, but the parade and celebrations would be shortened as a result of the UK Queen's demise. Many people opposed her accession to the throne at the time. However, as time passed, Margrethe played an important role in Denmark's modernisation and progress, and as a result, the majority of Danish people today support her.

Margrethe is also linked to Queen Elizabeth II, as she is her third cousin. She was the oldest of three sisters and was born in Copenhagen in 1940. At the time of her birth, women were not entitled to the throne or the crown. She became the heir apparent to the throne beginning in 1953 as a result of a change in the legislation. Celebrations for her 50 years as a monarch were supposed to take place in January of this year, but COVID-19 forced them to wait until this weekend.

Queen Margrethe dampens her jubilee celebrations

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Denmark’s Queen dampened celebrations to mark her 50 years on the throne, the Danish royal palace said Friday.

Queen Margrethe paid tribute to Britain’s late monarch and called her “a towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all” and that “We shall miss her terribly.” Moreover, flags on the Danish royal palace in Copenhagen were lowered at half-staff on Friday to pay homage to Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The longest reign in British history has ended with the death of the Queen. At Scotland's Balmoral Castle, she passed away quietly while being looked after by her family. According to BBC, in the upcoming days, the Queen's casket will leave Balmoral Estate for Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse, the British monarch's official residence in Scotland.

The public will be able to witness the Queen's coffin when it is transported in procession from this location to St. Giles' Cathedral, where she will lie at rest. Prior to her funeral, the Queen will lay in state in Westminster Hall for around four days, allowing members of the public to pay their respects.

The Palace of Westminster, the centre of British administration, houses its oldest section, known as the grand hall. Notably, more than 2,00,000 people lined up to see the coffin of the Queen Mother, the last member of the Royal Family to lie in state in the hall, in 2002.

Image: AP