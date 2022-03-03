After Ukraine And Georgia, Moldova Applies For EU Membership Amid Russia-Ukraine War

A day after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was seen allegedly revealing a planned Russian invasion of Moldova in a map, the country neighbouring war-torn Ukraine, on Thursday, March 3, applied for European Union (EU) membership, its president Maia Sandu informed.

On March 2, a video of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko which went public reportedly appeared to show a planned Russian invasion of Moldova.

Moldova is a country that currently hosts thousands of Ukrainian refugees. It is a former Soviet Union nation with a pro-EU political orientation. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is a major concern for Moldova due to Transnistria, the Russian-backed breakaway region on the southwestern border of Ukraine. As per several reports, Moldova could be Russia's next target.

Moldova's application for EU membership comes two days after the European Parliament supported the offer to provide Ukraine with the status of candidate for entrance to the European Union, as it battles a Russian offensive.

The Ukrainian Parliament has approved a law to allow the seizure of assets owned by Russian or Russian citizens in Ukraine. Reportedly, the government can suggest which assets to seize to the Security Council, which will then give its approval for transfer to state ownership. This happens amid the second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Delegation of both sides has reached at Belarus-Poland border for negotiations.

Georgia applies for EU membership

Before Moldova, Georgia on Thursday, March 3, also applied to join the European Union. As per state media reports, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has signed an application to request membership of the 27-member bloc. The country now awaits receiving the status of a candidate.

In a special address prior to signing, the Georgian PM said, “Application for EU Membership is yet another milestone on the path of European integration of Georgia. This stage turns a new page in our history and continues the effort of our ancestors, which is aimed at the accession of Georgia into a common European family.”

“Georgia is a European state. Our country has always belonged to European culture and civilized space throughout its long history, and continues to make a valuable contribution to its protection and development,” he added.