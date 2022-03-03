After Ukraine, Georgia Applies For EU Candidature In An Expedited Manner: Reports

After Ukraine, Georgia on Thursday reportedly applied to join the European Union in an expedited manner. As per state media reports, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has signed an application to become a candidate member of the 27-states union. As it stands, Georgia now awaits receiving the status of a candidate.

After Ukraine, Georgia applies for EU candidature

“Application for EU Membership is yet another milestone on the path of European integration of Georgia,” the Georgian PM said in a special address prior to signing. PM Garibashvili further added, "This stage turns a new page in our history and continues the effort of our ancestors, which is aimed at the accession of Georgia into a common European family.”

“Georgia is a European state,” he continued, adding, “Our country has always belonged to European culture and civilized space throughout its long history, and continues to make a valuable contribution to its protection and development.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Caucasian country had initially planned to apply for EU status back in 2014, but reversed its stance amid pressure from the opposition and demonstrators. Russia supported the self-proclaimed republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia prompting a short-lived, five-day war between Russia and Georgia in 2008 that resulted in a Russian-led military victory after which the two states were declared independent. Georgia and most of the international community do not recognize South Ossetia and Abkhazia’s independence and claims that the breakaway regions are sovereign territory and is under Russian military occupation.

Russia invades Ukraine

The situation of Georgia back in 2008, was somewhat similar to what Ukraine is undergoing currently, with Russia using the grievances of Kremlin-aligned separatists in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as a pretext to stage an attack on Ukraine on February 24.

On the eighth day of the attack, the Russian forces captured the southern city of Kherson. This is after the Russian troops surrounded the city and had a ground battle with the Ukrainians for the past 24 hours. Also, the Russian attack on Ukraine's second largest city - Kharkiv continues for the 3rd consecutive day. Mariupol, and Chernihiv among others are under attack, with Putin looking to close in on Kyiv - where Zelensky stands determined.