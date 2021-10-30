Ahead Of G20 Summit, Joe Biden To Discuss Iran's Nuclear Program With E3 Leaders

With Iran's nuclear program sparking heated debate among world powers, US President Joe Biden will be discussing the pertaining issue with European leaders on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in the capital city of Italy, Rome. The meeting between the leaders of Britain, Germany and France comes at a time when Iran continues to make progress in the nuclear program, according to AP. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday regarding Biden’s trip, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan informed that Biden will hold talks on Iran with partners from the E3, referring to the United Kingdom, France and Germany, the three European signatories to the Iran nuclear deal.

Speaking at a press briefing, Jake Sullivan highlighted that Joe Biden is seeking to coordinate with European allies, especially with E3, who are part of the talks. Furthermore, Sullivan stated that Biden wants to have a 'united front' after four years of disagreement on the Iran policy. The US President is making efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and bring Iran back into compliance with the pact, which would result in the Islamic republic being at least one year away from trying to field a nuclear weapon, according to AP. Furthermore, Sullivan highlighted that they were closely monitoring the progress in Iran's nuclear program.

"I will say that part of the reason the President wants to have the chance to coordinate closely with our European partners, particularly with the E3, who are part of the talks, is for us to have a united front after the four years of division on the Iran policy in the last administration," Sullivan said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Sullivan in the press briefing added that the group would be sending "clear messages" to Iran that the window "is not unlimited." Furthermore, the US NSA stated that they need to return to diplomacy and progress at the diplomatic table. He said that the meeting with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson would have the leaders "all singing from the same song sheet on this issue," according to AP. The meeting between the European leaders and Biden comes on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome. It is worth mentioning that former US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal, signed in 2015 between Iran and other major world powers, including the United States, France, Britain, China, Russia, and Germany.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP