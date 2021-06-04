Air France Plane Bomb Threat: Authorities Scramble Rafale Jet To Guide Aircraft To Airport

Air France flight from Chad's capital N'Djamena had evacuated its passengers in Paris after an anonymous threat on June 3. The AF865 flight escorted by a French Air Force fighter plane landed at Charles de Gaulle airport after an "anonymous threat" , reported CNN. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin later announced on Twitter that there was no explosive device found in the plane.

Air France plane landed due to threat

The French Interior Minister said that at the request of the Prime Minister, the interministerial crisis unit was opened, following suspicion of the presence on board of an explosive device on an Air France Ndjamena - Paris flight. The plane was landed "without incident" at Roissy airport at 4:01pm local time and was "isolated" and authorities had taken over the plane. Passengers were evacuated and the authorities were investigating the incident. The Air France Flight AF865 was parked and searched by security officials. The French Minister said that the passengers were disembarked and at the end of the intervention, no explosive device was found on board the Air France Ndjamena-Paris plane.

Fin d’intervention, aucun engin explosif n’a été trouvé à bord de l’avion Air France Ndjamena-Paris.

Merci à l’ensemble des services mobilisés. https://t.co/UU72nC3Hv1 — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) June 3, 2021

A la demande du Premier ministre, la cellule interministérielle de crise a été ouverte, à la suite d’une suspicion de présence à bord d’un engin explosif sur un vol Air France Ndjamena - Paris.

L’avion s’est posé à l’aéroport de Roissy sans incident et a été isolé. pic.twitter.com/dhDwpFubb9 — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) June 3, 2021

Les passagers ont été débarqués. Les levées de doute sont en cours. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) June 3, 2021

Two months back, the Air France flight made an emergency landing in Bulgaria as a passenger on board the flight was aggressive in his behaviour. An Indian passenger onboard the Air France flight en route from Paris to New Delhi was taken off the aircraft forcing the flight commander to immediately land the plane in Sofia Airport of Bulgaria. The passenger, flight crew alleged was aggressive in his behaviour while he allegedly also assaulted an attendant. An official at the National Investigation Agency, Ivailo Angelov said "The passenger who is an Indian citizen began to act up immediately after the take-off. He quarrelled with co-passengers while also assaulting a flight attendant and was hitting the cockpit's door."

