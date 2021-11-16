Air Pollution Caused More Than 300,000 Premature Deaths In EU In 2019: EEA Report

A new report published by the European Environment Agency (EEA) revealed that more than 300,000 people died prematurely due to small particulate matter pollution in the European Union in 2019. The report also claimed that at least 58% of these deaths, or almost 178,000 people, might have been averted if all European Union Member States had met the WHO's air quality standard of 5 micrograms per cubic metre. The guideline represents the level of ultrasmall particles in the atmosphere, defined as particles smaller than 2.5 microns, over which harmful health consequences are known to occur.

According to the report, fine particulate matter pollution caused more than 53,500 premature deaths in Germany in 2019. Following that, 49,900 people died in Italy, 29,800 in France, and 23,300 in Spain. Meanwhile, Poland had the highest number of such deaths per head of population, with over 39,300 persons dying, the report stated. Apart from fine particulate matter, the analysis found that chronic nitrogen dioxide exposure caused more than 40,400 premature deaths, while acute ozone exposure caused around 16,800 deaths.

'Air pollution caused over a million premature deaths in the 1990s in Europe'

According to past studies, air pollution was termed as the single worst environmental health danger in Europe, causing over a million premature deaths in the 1990s and causing heart disease, stroke, lung disease, and cancer on a large scale. By 2005, the number of such premature fatalities had been reduced by more than half, to around 450,000, with directives enforcing a positive improvement in air quality across the continent. However, according to the latest EEA report, the WHO's recently established revised global air quality guidelines and the EU Zero Pollution Action Plan can help cut the number of early deaths caused by air pollution even further.

According to the EEA report, which was published ahead of the EU Clean Air Forum this week, the number of premature deaths caused by fine particulate matter exposure can be decreased by roughly 55% by 2030 compared to 2005. In the EU-27, premature deaths due to fine particulate matter exposure reduced by 33% in 2019 compared to 2005. The EU is also projected to meet the Zero Pollution Action Plan target if the current rate of lowering premature deaths continues, the report added.

Image: Pixabay/Representative