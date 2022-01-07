Airlines Forced To Fly 'ghost Flights' In EU Countries To Keep Their Landing Slots: Report

As flights are being cancelled due to the rising cases of the Omicron variant in European Union countries, airlines are flying "ghost flights" which is basically empty flights in an attempt to maintain their landing slots. As per a report by Metro, Brussels Airlines stated that up to the end of March, they will have to fly 3,000 under-capacity flights, while its parent firm Lufthansa will fly 15,000 more. Last month, Lufthansa warned that it expects to have to operate 18,000 'ghost flights' over the European winter. In the pandemic, ghost flights have flown in massive amounts due to the EU's 'use it or lose it' rule.

European Commission has told airlines that they must use at least 50% of their airport slot allocations for winter 2021/2022 or they risk losing them. Belgium's transport minister, Georges Gilkinet, has written to the European Commission, requesting that the slot regulations be relaxed, claiming that the implications are incompatible with the EU's carbon-neutral goals, Metro reported. For this year's summer travel season, the Commission said in December that the 50% requirement would be lifted to 64%.

Airlines were required to employ 80% of their allocated slot earlier

Previously, airlines were required to employ 80% of their allocated slots to maintain their rights, but the EU has reduced this to 50% in order to ensure that the sky is transverse. An International Air Transport Association (IATA) official stated that this has been manifestly unrealistic in the EU this winter. He went on to say that the commission needed to be more flexible given the large decline in passengers and the impact of Omicron on crewing planned schedules.

On the other hand, Airports Council International (ACI), Europe, expressed its displeasure with the rising criticism surrounding 'ghost flights,' and underlined its strong support for the European Commission's stance on the usage of airport slots, according to Irish Examiner. Adina Valean, the EU's transport commissioner, highlighted Omicron's threat to the travel industry last month, but no action has been taken as of now.

Airlines like Lufthansa forced to fly

Airlines like Lufthansa are forced to fly empty planes in order to not lose their landing slot and keep flying when passenger demand picks up again in the future. Lufthansa issued a statement saying that more flexibility is required, not only in the summer but also in the current winter timetable as airlines are obliged to fly flights that are very empty just to keep their slots.

(Image: Pixabay)