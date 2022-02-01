Last Updated:

'Albania From My Eyes': Afghan Evacuees Open Photo Exhibition In Albania; See Pics

The exhibit, “Albania from my Eyes,” opened at the Tirana Art Gallery with photos from some 20 Afghans who fled to Albania last fall.

Visitors look at a photo exhibition
Visitors looking at a photo exhibition "Albania from my Eyes" at the National Gallery of Arts in Tirana, Albania on Monday.

Aria Mushahed from Afghanistan
Aria Mushahed from Afghanistan, looks at photos displayed with her friends at the photo exhibition "Albania from my Eyes", at the National Gallery of Arts in Tirana.

Aria Mushahed from Afghanistan
Aria Mushahed from Afghanistan, who took part in the photo exhibition "Albania from my Eyes" at the National Gallery of Arts, poses for a selfie with her friends.

Mohammad Zafar Jaamay speaks to journalists
Mohammad Zafar Jaamay speaks to journalists during a photo exhibition "Albania from my Eyes" at the National Gallery of Arts.

Madina Talash from Afghanistan
20-year-old Madina Talash, from Afghanistan, points to her picture displayed at the photo exhibition at the National Gallery of Arts on Monday.

34-year-old professional photographer Firooz
34-year-old professional photographer Firooz Mashoof from Afghanistan poses in front of his pictures during a photo exhibition.

Visitors look at a photo exhibition
Visitors glance at a photo exhibition "Albania from my Eyes" at the National Gallery of Arts in Tirana.

