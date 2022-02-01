'Albania From My Eyes': Afghan Evacuees Open Photo Exhibition In Albania; See Pics

Quick links:
Visitors looking at a photo exhibition "Albania from my Eyes" at the National Gallery of Arts in Tirana, Albania on Monday.
Aria Mushahed from Afghanistan, looks at photos displayed with her friends at the photo exhibition "Albania from my Eyes", at the National Gallery of Arts in Tirana.
Aria Mushahed from Afghanistan, who took part in the photo exhibition "Albania from my Eyes" at the National Gallery of Arts, poses for a selfie with her friends.
Mohammad Zafar Jaamay speaks to journalists during a photo exhibition "Albania from my Eyes" at the National Gallery of Arts.
20-year-old Madina Talash, from Afghanistan, points to her picture displayed at the photo exhibition at the National Gallery of Arts on Monday.
34-year-old professional photographer Firooz Mashoof from Afghanistan poses in front of his pictures during a photo exhibition.