'All Barriers Lifted': Russia Says Sputnik V On Its Way To Get Approval By WHO

Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on October 2 said that its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is on its way to being approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). As per Russian news agency Sputnik, Murashko told the reporters in Geneva that “all barriers have been lifted as of today” for Sputnik V’s approval by WHO. He said, “We do not see any obstacles to continuing our work. This was confirmed by the WHO director-general.”

“All issues have been resolved. Now the company that registers vaccines with the WHO needs to sign several documents and provide additional paperwork. It's an administrative procedure,” the Russian Foreign Minister added.

Murashko also acknowledged the possibility of mutual recognition of COVID vaccine certificates between Russia and the United States. Additionally, the Russian Foreign Minister said that he hopes that US delegates in Geneva took his views about the matter into consideration. He said that “allowing a vaccine to enter the market and approving a drug for COVID-19 prevention are two different processes.” Murashko said that the US and Russia would return to the discussion. Sputnik V’s developers had reportedly first applied for WHO’s approval in February and the United Nations health agency conducted inspections of the manufacturing facilities in Russia in May and June.

RDIF says Sputnik V shows 97.2% efficacy

Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said last month that Sputnik V demonstrated 97.2 per cent efficiency against COVID-19. Sputnik V revealed the high efficacy against Coronavirus infection during a vaccination campaign drive in Belarus which was also one of the first nations to register the Russia-made vaccine for its inoculation drives. The official release on September 15 said that the efficacy of Sputnik V was derived after combining the data of more than 860,000 people vaccinated between January and July 2021. RDIF also maintained that patients who have been vaccinated with Sputnik V showcased no signs of adverse effects after the jab was administered.

