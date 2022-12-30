'Alpha Male' Influencer Andrew Tate & Brother Detained In Romania Over Trafficking Case

Controversial online personality and former kickboxer Andrew Tate has been detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape. According to the BBC, Tate was reportedly detained with his brother Tristan and their house located in the Romanian capital Bucharest was also raided by the police. The self-proclaimed “alpha male” influencer is known for his lavish lifestyle and his misogynist take on life. Due to his several provocative statements in the past, Tate has been banned on social media networking platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

According to The Verge, Tate was led away from his home in Romania by the Romanian police on December 29. This was a day after he got into a Twitter battle with climate activist Greta Thunberg. The Verge also reported that the American-British kickboxer used to boast about his lifestyle in Romania. In one of the now-deleted videos, Tate was heard saying, “in Eastern Europe, none of this garbage flies,” alluding to the #MeToo Movement. While the Directorate for the Investigation of Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) didn’t explicitly mention Tate’s name in the Thursday statement, they did confirm that search warrants were executed at five homes, calling four detained individuals “reasonably suspected” of criminal activities. The DIICOT also made it clear that the suspects will be detained for 24 hours.

DIICOT arrested the suspect for the ‘loverboy scheme’

According to The Verge, the suspects who were arrested include two British citizens, as well as two Romanian citizens. The DIICOT stated that several people have been sexually exploited by the group and outlined the “loverboy” scheme. The agency wrote in the Thursday statement, “Victims were recruited by British citizens by misrepresenting their intention to enter into a marriage/cohabitation relationship and the existence of genuine feelings of love (the loverboy method).” DIICOT then went on to add, “They were later transported and housed in buildings in Ilfov county where, by exercising acts of physical violence and mental coercion (through intimidation, constant surveillance, control and invoking alleged debts), they were sexually exploited by group members”. So far the agency has identified 6 injured individuals who were “sexually exploited” by the “organised criminal group”.

A video was shared by Romanian news outlet Gandul, in which Tate can be seen escorted by the police from his luxury villa. This is the second time Tate had a run-in with the authorities over a human trafficking case. In April this year, the US embassy claimed that an American citizen was being forcibly held at Tate’s residence. Following the accusation by the US embassy, the brothers were taken in for questioning and were later released.