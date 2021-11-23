Amazon To Reduce Plastic Packaging In Germany, Following Criticism From Environmentalists

Amazon, the online retail titan, has announced plans to cut its use of plastic packaging in Germany, following complaints that it is contributing to vast mountains of waste. All single-use plastic packaging bags will be replaced with paper bags, and larger items will be shipped in corrugated cardboard boxes, by the end of the year, according to the Seattle-based company. Although the corporation will reduce its usage of plastic, it will not eliminate it entirely.

Bubble wrap will continue to be utilised to protect breakable objects like glassware, and third-party items wrapped in single-use plastic bags that may be relabeled for postal delivery, as well as things destined for moist outdoor locales, will be packaged as received, according to the announcement. The company that dominates Germany's online retail business, has been accused of unnecessarily contributing to Germany's growing plastic pollution. Environmental groups have also accused Amazon of contributing to the pollution of the oceans with excessive reliance on plastic and have long asked Amazon, as one of the world's largest online retailers, to take the lead in decreasing waste.

Amazon introduces recyclable paper packing solution

Earlier this month, Amazon devised a packaging option made of recycled paper to make supermarket delivery more environmentally friendly. The kerbside-recyclable insulating packaging will be manufactured regionally in the United States and utilised to distribute products from Amazon Fresh food hubs, shops, and Whole Foods Market locations. Amazon assessed the thermal effectiveness of the packaging in its internal thermal labs as well as various external labs throughout North America and Europe. The business also conducted 'secret-shopper programmes,' as well as customer pilots in several cities, to test the solution's thermal effectiveness.

According to the company, the program is part of Amazon's larger sustainability efforts, as well as its promise to become carbon-neutral throughout its whole business by 2040. It's estimated to replace 735,000 pounds of plastic film, 3.15 million pounds of natural cotton fibre, and 15 million pounds of non-recyclable mixed plastic per year. The initiative to build the packaging was led by Amazon food delivery packaging team senior programme manager Joe Rake. He hopes that this recyclable packaging will inspire people, both at Amazon and elsewhere, to keep coming up with innovative, environmentally friendly solutions for customers and communities all across the world.

Image: AP