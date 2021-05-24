Amid Decline In COVID-19 Cases, Germany Prepares For Concerts & Open-air Gigs

Amid decline in COVID-19 cases, Germany is all set to reopen for outdoor concerts this summer, with social distancing and COVID-19 testing for attendees, said Jens Spahn, German Health Minister. He further said that Germany has broken the third wave of the deadly virus. He added that people need to follow COVID-19 protocols to curb the spread of virus and for a 'carefree summer'.

Germany to reopen for concerts

Jens Spahn told Bild am Sonntag newspaper that if there is a further drop in coronavirus cases, soccer fans will be able to witness soccer matches in August. The health minister said that if there is a decline in COVID-19 cases, the government would allow open air concerts but not rock festivals where tens of thousands of people attend the event. Concerts that are not in full attendance and with proper social distancing would be allowed.

Spahn while speaking about vaccination for children mentioned that government is waiting for European approval of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNtech, which is meant for children aged between 12-16 years, reported by Bild am Sonntag newspaper. German authorities have gradually started easing restrictions as new coronavirus cases decline and increasing vaccination in the country. Beer gardens, cafes and restaurants in Berlin started serving customers outdoors for the first time after on May 21.

According to Spahn, 10.9 million Germans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 32.6 million people have received first dose of the vaccine. Spahn predicts that by July, more than 50 percent of the population will have received at least one jab. He urged citizens to remain cautious as large parts of the country prepared to relax pandemic restrictions. Amid the restrictions being eased, Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans to behave responsibly as large parts of the country relaxed more pandemic restrictions telling them that caution is needed to avoid further shutdowns.

Inputs from AP