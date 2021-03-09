Amid Growing Resentment, Women Activists Take To Streets Against Abortion Ban On IWD

Women’s rights activist in Poland on March 8 marked this year’s International Women’s Day with protests over the total ban on abortion. According to Associated Press, the protest focused on abortion rights, but it also included calls for greater state support for in vitro procedures and sexual education. The demonstrators raised banners with “Women’s Day Without Compromises” written on it and urged women in different countries to fight against it.

The protest on Women’s Day was relatively small. However, the demonstrators faced a large presence of police who created cordons to contain the crowd in a limited area. Before the protest, police had also declared the gathering illegal because it defied coronavirus pandemic restrictions, and officers requested identification from people and some scuffles ensued.

‘This is an international movement’

The total ban on abortion in Poland had taken effect in January. While speaking to the media outlet, Polish Women’s Strike leader Marta Lempart said that Warsaw, Poland is a country that is undergoing rapid secularisation, with support growing for a liberalised abortion law. Lempart and other movement leaders are convinced that the process of social change ultimately will favour their struggle for reproductive freedom.

Lempart said, “We have reasons to celebrate because we are a mass movement, we are the only country that is becoming secular so quickly and that is becoming feminist so quickly”.

Klementyna Suchanow, another Women’s Strike leader, also said, “We keep fighting. I don’t see a way to stop it. We are under attack by religious radicals, and this is an international movement. so we women in different countries, we need to face it and fight against it. It’s something that is happening to all of us: to Argentinians, to Americans, to Poles, to Croatians”.

Further, the activists noted that Polish women are getting abortions no matter what the law says. Activist Marta Krzynowek said that if a woman wants to have an abortion nothing will stop her. She added that the restriction on abortion rights is part of a larger assault on democracy in Poland. Krzynowek said that the Polish women are “very, very tired” but they still have the energy to try and change things. “This situation isn’t good and it is worth fighting for,” she said.

(Image & inputs: AP)

