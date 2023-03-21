Amid Russia-Ukraine War, Moldova Fears Losing Russian Gas Supply, Laments 'consequences'

Energy Minister of Moldova Victor Parlikov stated that the Russian energy giant Gazprom may completely halt the gas supplies to the eastern European country amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. According to Russian news outlet Russia Today, the Moldovan diplomat asserted that the gas supply will be halted “at a certain stage,” and the government is planning ways to deal with such eventuality. Parlikov made these assertions on Monday in an interview with the Moldovan TV channel, Vocea Basarabiei.

During the interview, the energy minister made it clear that if the gas supply gets halted by the Russian company, then “Chisinau would also have to deal with an energy crisis in Transdnistria”. The eastern European country sends the entire volume of gas it is receiving from Russia to the hydropower plant in Dniester in Transdnistria which is a breakaway governing region. Moldova then gets electricity in return.

“Now all the gas that reaches the left bank of the Dniester is de facto free. The advantage of this situation is that we buy electricity at a better price than at its alternative cost,” he said.

In the interview, Parlikov warned that the termination of the contract with Gazprom would lead to power outages in the country since Moldova can only cover 20% of the country’s electricity demands. “There will be consequences that all of us will have to deal with on the right bank. There are 250,000 people living on the left bank of the Dniester, most of them citizens of Moldova. They will not go to Moscow or Ukraine, we will also have to take care of them,” the official added.

The contract and the tensions that followed

According to Russia Today, in 2021, the Moldovan national energy company, Moldovagas signed a five-year contract with Gazprom. The contract was signed with the Russian company for the supply of 3.3 billion cubic metres of gas annually. Of this volume promised in the contract, 1.1 bcm was designated for Moldova and the other 2.2 bcm for Transdnistria. However, things changed with the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war. In October, Gazprom slashed gas supplies to the eastern European country by a whopping 30%.

Threats of the company halting the complete supply remained prevalent in November last year as well. At that time, Gazprom asserted that the reason behind the reduction was the fact that Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz refused to provide gas delivery service through the Sokhranovka entry point. As the war continued to escalate, the Ukrainian bloc shut down Sukhanovka station in May. The station was the key gas transit route which handled about a third of Russian gas flowing through the continent of Europe.