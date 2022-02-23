Amsterdam: Armed Robber Holds Man Hostage At Apple Store, Gunshots Heard From Crime Scene

People who were shopping at Amsterdam’s Apple Store on Tuesday had a horrific day as the smartphone outlet came under attack of a possible robber. According to the latest development, the officials from Amsterdam police confirmed to the Associated Press that an armed person was holed up in the store and held a person's hostage. Initially, the police informed there were a number of people were taken hostage by the armed man, but many of them were able to manage to leave the building. The incident was reported on Tuesday late at night. After receiving the information, the police said they gathered outside the store.

Check the tweet of Amsterdam police here:

BREAKING: Footage emerging from the start of a hostage crisis in the Apple Store at #Amsterdam’s Leidseplein square with police moving away people from scene. pic.twitter.com/F2nj2AdDzH — Stefan J. Bos (@StefanJBos) February 22, 2022

However, when the news agency asked for further details, the officials declined but added several people had managed to leave the building during the hostage-taking. According to a report by a local newspaper, Het Parool dozens of people were able to leave. However, the exact number was not confirmed by the police officials. "Somebody with a firearm is in the store, police are at the location with many (specialized) units to bring the situation under control," Amsterdam police said in a tweet. According to police, they sealed off the nearby Leidseplein square and appealed to people living there or in shops or cafes nearby to remain indoors amid safety concerns.

Police asked people not to upload any images or videos on social media

As per AP, the square is ringed by bars and restaurants and close to one of the Dutch capital’s main shopping streets. The report further said a helicopter could be heard hovering overhead the smartphone store. In order to avoid any chaotic event, the administration directed people not to upload images or Livestream the hostage situation. It said that the video would provide assistance to the armed man. As per local broadcaster, AT5 the standoff was the result of an attempted armed robbery. AT5 said witnesses reported hearing shots fired. Notably, an earlier video posted on social media appeared to show an armed person in the store, apparently holding somebody else.

With inputs from AP

