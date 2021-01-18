Amsterdam: Cops Use Water Cannons To Disperse Mob As Protests Intensify Over COVID Curbs

People in Amsterdam took to the streets to protest against the Dutch government for imposing lockdown. According to reports by AP, the Dutch police had to use water cannons on hundreds of people as the situation worsened. The Amsterdam police said that the riot police took action to disperse the crowd as people were not adhering to social distancing norms.

Protests in Amsterdam

“Because of the danger to public health, it is important that everybody sticks to the measures in force. The demonstrators are not doing that”, said the municipality. The protests took place when the ministers were meeting in The Hague to discuss options to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The options also included imposing a curfew for the first time since the pandemic began.

Museumplein, Amsterdam - Protest against the lockdown pic.twitter.com/n7yyZnGJT7 — Happy Harry (@HappyHarryMedia) January 17, 2021

Netherlands had imposed various other measures as well to curb the spread of the virus. More than a dozen British nationals were barred from entering the Netherlands from January 1 and UK citizens living in Spain were also prohibited from boarding flights because Britain is no longer exempted from the COVID-19-related restrictions on non-essential travel outside of the European Union (EU) since Brexit. As per The Guardian report, a Dutch border spokesperson confirmed on January 4 that nearly 13 UK citizens had been sent back from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport since January 1 because their trips were not essential and they were now subjected to third-country coronavirus regulations.

The Dutch border spokesperson confirmed the news after reports emerged that British nationals living in Spain were also barred from boarding the flights in the UK because the airline declared the pre-Brexit residency documents invalid. As per reports, many others were refused to enter Germany. Only a few selected nations with low COVID-19 cases are exempt from the EU regulations of suspending non-essential visitors outside the 27-nation-bloc and the EU Economic Area. Since the UK’s transition period ended with the EU on December 31, Britain has been removed from the list.

