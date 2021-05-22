Amsterdam Stabbings: Police Say 'no Terrorist Link' To Incident That Killed One, Injured 4

“No indications of a terrorist motive,” declared Dutch Police on May 22 while investigating Amsterdam stabbings that left one person dead and at least four injured. The 29-year-old suspect has been arrested at the scene after multiple attacks took place on May 21 (local time) in the area of bars and restaurants near the capital’s museum quarter, said the police in the official release. Amsterdam police also said in a statement that the officials are “conducting an extensive investigation” into various incidents as well as circumstances.

The Amsterdam Police said in a statement, “Police arrested a 29-year-old man after the incidents. The home of this suspect in Amstelveen was searched last night. Data carriers and a car were confiscated. Police have also spoken to several witnesses, some of whom described the man's behaviour as confused.”

“The police assume that this one suspect is responsible for the various incidents. The suspect will be heard today. No indications of a terrorist motive have yet been found, but the investigation team is keeping all options open,” it added.

Amsterdam stabbings on Friday evening

On May 21 evening (local time), five people were stabbed separately in the Ferdinand Bolstraat and in the immediate vicinity of that street. While one of the victims who was a 64-year-old died on the spot, the other four remain in hospital. Three of the hospitalised victims are from Amsterdam and one of them lives in Haarlem. In the statement on Saturday, the Dutch Police said that the ages of the victims are between 21 and 28 years old.

Emergency services were quick to respond to the incident and reportedly two medical helicopters landed in a park next to the famous Van Gogh museum and Rijksmuseum. The restaurants and bars in the area of stabbings were also shut due to COVID-19 restrictions. The police have also said that till now, the investigation has not established any link between all five victims of the stabbings.

The law enforcement also said, “Municipal officials and community police officers are on the street in the Pijp and are keeping an eye on the sentiments and any unrest.”

