Ancient Toilets Unearthed Reveal Deadly Parasite Causing Dysentery In Iron Age Jerusalem

A new study that analysed ancient toilets and examined 2,500-year-old (Iron Age) samples from two latrines claimed that potentially fatal infection dysentery was widespread in Old Testament Jerusalem.It stated that the traces of 'Giardia duodenalis', a single-celled microorganism, was found in the material excavated from the sediment underneath two stone toilets found in two building complexes in the city dating back to the 7th century BCE when Jerusalem was a capital of Judah.

Image: Map indicating location of House of Ahiel and Armon ha-Natziv, where the 2 Iron Age latrines were found at excavation. Image credit: Dafna Langgut

In the old times, Jerusalem had been a vibrant political and religious centre in the Assyrian empire and was home to between 8,000 and 25,000 people. A research team led by the University of Cambridge believe that this was the oldest evidence of the disease. However, the microorganism that commonly causes debilitating bouts of diarrhea, abdominal cramps and weight loss and can be fatal, particularly for young children (as per the study) had previously been identified in Roman-era Turkey and in medieval Israel.

“The fact that these parasites were present in sediment from two Iron Age Jerusalem cesspits suggests that dysentery was endemic in the Kingdom of Judah,” said study lead author Dr Piers Mitchell from Cambridge’s Department of Archaeology.

“Dysentery is spread by faeces contaminating drinking water or food, and we suspected it could have been a big problem in early cities of the ancient Near East due to over-crowding, heat and flies, and limited water available in the summer,” said Dr Piers Mitchell in a statement.

Image: Giardia II ELISA microplate showing positive results in columns 3 (House of Ahiel, black arrow), and 5, 7, 9 (Armon ha-Natziv, white arrows). Credit: Piers Mitchell.

Both toilets had carved stone seats almost identical in design: a shallow curved surface for sitting, with a large central hole for defecation and an adjacent hole at the front for male urination. “Toilets with cesspits from this time are relatively rare and were usually made only for the elite,” Mitchell stated in the study.

Why is ancient poop a rich source of information for archaeologists?

Ancient poop has become a rich source of information for archaeologists. It has helped the researchers understand the Iron Age appetite for blue cheese. Further, it has helped the researchers to study some of the fascinating information such as a mystery population on the Faroe Islands and the discovery that the builders of Stonehenge feasted on the internal organs of cattle, reported CNN.

For conducting the study, the research team of University of Cambridge have excavated the latrines - samples were majorly collected from the south of Jerusalem in the neighbourhood of Armon ha-Natziv at a mansion in 2019 dated back to the times of King Manasseh, who ruled for 50 years in the mid-seventh century BC. It is made of limestone, the toilet has a large central hole for defecating and an adjacent hole likely for male urination.