Andrew Tate's Appeal Against Detention Rejected By Romania's Court House Until Probe Ends

Influencer Andrew Tate's appeal against his detention has been rejected by a Romanian court and ordered to stay in custody while an organised crime investigation continues on Tuesday, reported the Guardian. Apart from being an Influencer, Andrew Tate was a former kickboxer. The defendants, Tate and his brother, had appealed against the seizure of belongings and prolongation of their arrest warrants but with this new order issued by the court, the accused would be held in preventive detention for the full 30 days, which was announced after a six-hour hearing.

“I am very disappointed – the measure seems excessive to me,” said Eugen Vidineac, who is the brothers’ lawyer, after the ruling, reported the Guardian citing a local media report.

Tate, his brother Tristan, and two Romanian female suspects have been arrested by prosecutors on December 29 on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group to exploit women.

Tate and Tristen probe

The agency and prosecutors in the Romanian capital have alleged that the two brothers have recruited their victims by manipulating them and falsely claiming to have a romantic relationship, the so-called “loverboy” method of people trafficking.

During the investigation, fifteen luxury cars and more than ten properties have been seized in Romania. Diicot (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism), Romania's organised crime agency, has confiscated the belongings to help pay for the investigation and to pay damages to victims if the suspects are convicted. According to Tates' lawyer, Eugen Vidineac, the brothers have rejected all the allegations, reported BBC.

Meanwhile, Twitter has banned him for a misogynist comment where he said that 'women should "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted', reported BBC. However, even after being banned from the social media platform, the former kickboxer has gained popularity, particularly among young men, by promoting an ultra-masculine, ultra-luxurious lifestyle.

As per BBC reports, in 2016, Tate was removed from the British version of the reality TV show Big Brother over a video that appeared to show him attacking a woman.