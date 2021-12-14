Angela Merkel & Some Of Her Repulsive Encounters With Top World Leaders; Read

Angela Merkel, who stood like a Bulwark shielding Germany for almost two decades finally made way for Olaf Scholz last week. Born in East Germany, Merkel witnessed the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989- an event that triggered her entry into politics. Noticeably shy, she made her way to the top becoming the first female Chancellor of Germany in 2005 and subsequently retaining her popularity for the next 16 years. However, her journey wasn’t easy.

In 2006, the then US President George W Bush was caught on camera giving her a “quick back rub” at the G8 Summit in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. A video clip that surfaced online showed the German leader swiftly fling her arms in the air and grimacing as the world's most powerful man groped her shoulders. Bush casually sauntered later but the incident triggered a storm on social media platforms.

'It doesn't eat journalists'

A year later, Russian President Vladimir Putin called his black Labrador Koni into the room during a meeting with his German counterpart in Sochi. According to The New Yorker, Merkel had been bitten by a dog once and was petrified of the species. Putin knew it. As the dog continued sniffing Merkel, Putin quipped “I'm sure it will behave itself.” The Chancellor immediately gave to the former KGB spy saying, “It doesn't eat journalists, after all.. "

Later, at a press conference, Merkel lambasted Putin and said “'I understand why he has to do this - to prove he's a man. He's afraid of his own weakness. Russia has nothing, no successful politics or economy. All they have is this.'"

Merkel also faced "insult" after former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi snubbed her as she waited for over eight minutes to greet him. In 2009, Germany hosted the NATO Summit and as a ritual, Merkel presented herself at Berlusconi's arrival. However, the Italian PM plastered a cellphone close to his ears as he kept talking, eventually prompting Merkel to leave the spot.

In 2017, a similar condescending act came from Putin’s all-weather ally and former US President Donald Trump. During a photo-op, the Republican refused Merkel’s offer to shake hands with him. Trump, who had slandered Merkel for her “catastrophic” decision to welcome immigrants-visibly snubbed her and apparently pretended not to hear her as she asked, "Do you want to have a handshake?”

Image: AP