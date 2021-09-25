Angela Merkel Being Attacked By Australian Rainbow Lorikeet In Bird Park Sparks Meme Fest

German Chancellor Angela Merkel who was seen campaigning for her party Christian Democratic Union (CDU) on Friday, two days before Germany goes to polls, made headlines after being attacked by a bird. Merkel will be retiring from her post this year after serving Germany as chancellor for 16 years.

During her campaigning trip, Merkel paid an unexpected visit to the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Friday, where she toured a bird park in the city of Marlow when she was pecked by a bird.

During her visit, the German chancellor posed for the camera with some bright Australian rainbow lorikeets, carrying some bird feed in the Vogelpark Marlow bird park. The colourful birds encircled the German chancellor, eating the bird feeds from a tiny paper cup which was apparently filled with lori nectar- a composition of dried flower pollen, fruit sugar, cereal, and water. During that time, a hyperactive Australian rainbow lorikeet bit at her hands, prompting her to shriek in pain. The incident was captured on camera by DPA photographer Georg Wendt.

Merkel pic starts online meme fest

The photograph of Merkel instantly went viral on social media platforms. People started making several funny memes out of it. One user wrote on Twitter, “I feel like Angela Merkel, photographed today in Germany with Australian lorikeets, is embodying the week we’ve all had.” Another user wrote, “And photo of the year goes to…”

“Angela Merkel at a bird sanctuary giving me Home Alone 2 Pigeon Lady vibes,” a their user wrote. Take a look at some of the comments:

While some netizens uses a collage of her pictures with some interesting captions. Some used her two-pic collage to compare life during 2019 with that in 2021.

Germany elections

Merkel has been considered as one of the European Unions' most powerful leaders for over a decade. She is stepping down at a critical juncture for transatlantic ties.

On coming Sunday, Germany will have a general election to establish the membership of the new parliament. The most powerful party will form the new government and appoint a new chancellor, who would require the approval of a majority of legislators.

(Image: @marceldirsus/Twitter)