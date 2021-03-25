Angela Merkel Drops 5-day Easter Shutdown Plan In Germany To Slow Down Third Covid-19 Wave

After receiving lots of criticism, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday, March 24 dropped plans for a five-day shutdown over Easter. Also, she called the idea a mistake and apologised. The decision came after a videoconference with Germany’s 16 state governors. This is the same group that planned to tighten restrictions over Easter.

Merkel apologises

“The idea of an Easter shutdown was drawn up with the best intentions, because we must urgently manage to slow and reverse the third wave of the pandemic”, said Merkel. She added, “However, the idea ... was a mistake — there were good reasons for it but it could not be implemented well enough in this short time. This mistake is my mistake alone, because in the end I bear ultimate responsibility for everything. A mistake must be called a mistake, and above all it must be corrected — and if possible, that has to happen in time”. READ | Germany: Theology professors blast Vatican gay union stance

She also apologised to the parliament in a question-and-answer session. As per Marco Buschmann, who is the pro-business Free Democrats’ chief whip, Merkel’s apology won “broad respect”. However, it pressed her to rely on the parliament to tackle the pandemic.

Why an easter lockdown?

The lockdown was imposed in an effort to suppress what is described as an "exponential growth" of coronavirus cases from the third wave. As the hospital Intensive Care Units (ICU) crowded with the onslaught of COVID-19 patients, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office announced several new restrictions banning public assembly and business closure between April 2-5 around the Easter festivities. Speaking at a press conference with the country's 16 state governors on Monday to roll out new restrictions, Chancellor Merkel said that the lockdown in Germany, effective until March 28, will now be extended by another month.

(Image Credits: AP)