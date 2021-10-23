Angela Merkel Felt 'significant Differences' Of Opinions With Russian President: Report

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has stated that she felt a difference of opinion with Russian President Vladimir Putin since his 2001 speech in the Bundestag. Angela Merkel, in an interview with the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, informed that "significant differences" had persisted between her and Putin since he spoke in the Bundestag in 2001, according to ANI.

While responding to a question about building a relationship of trust with Putin when she took office in 2005, Merkel asserted that she had a difference of opinion with the Russian President. She underlined that the collapse of the Soviet Union was tragic for the Russian President. However, they were happy with the end of the "Cold War". She added that she could not have predicted when she took office that "he would annex Crimea."

"It has always been clear to me, even when he spoke in the Bundestag in 2001, that there are significant differences between us. For the Russian President, the collapse of the Soviet Union is a tragic event, we, on the contrary, felt the joy of the end of the Cold War, the joy of German and European unity," ANI quoted Merkel as saying.

Moreover, she stated she could not imagine that a military conflict would break out in eastern Ukraine, "almost at the border of the European Union." As per the ANI report, the tensions between Russia and the West have been rising since 2014 when the conflict broke out in Ukraine.

Putin, Merkel & Macron discuss Ukraine Issue

Last week, Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone conversation recently discussed the Ukraine issue. According to a statement by the Kremlin, during their conversation, Merkel, Putin and Macron even noted the importance of implementing the 2015 Minsk agreements as the only possible basis for a settlement. They also stressed on their interest in enhancing the coordination efforts of Russia, Germany and France in the "Normandy format", as per the Kremlin statement. During the conversation, the leaders discussed some other international issues, including those related to the fight against terrorism on the African continent.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)