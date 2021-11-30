Angela Merkel Picks Punk Song For Farewell; Citizens Ponder On Hidden Implications

In accordance with Germany's traditional custom, Chancellor Angela Merkel has chosen Nina Hagen's song 'Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen' (You Forgot The Color Film) which will be performed by the country's Bundeswehr orchestra during her departure from the chancellor's position.

Merkel's choice of a song by a musician often referred to as the 'godmother of German punk' has surprised several who are questioning as to how well they knew their chancellor of 16 long years, The Guadian reported.

As per tradition, chancellors and ministries get to choose their songs when they resign, which is then performed by the Bundeswehr orchestra. Due to coronavirus limitations, the Großer Zapfenstreich military ceremony for Merkel will be more minimal than normal, with just 200 guests in attendance.

Other songs Merkel picked for military tattoo

Merkel, like her predecessors, was given the option of having three songs played during the military tattoo. In the Merkel's goodbye ceremony, apart from Hagen's 1974 hit song, the orchestra is expected to perform 'Fur mich soll's rote Rosen regnen' (It Should Rain Red Roses For Me) by another renowned German singer, Hildegard Knef, as well as the Christian anthem 'Großer Gott, wir loben dich' (Holy God, we praise thy name).

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Knef's song was quite popular in Germany, whereas, 'Großer Gott, wir loben dich' is a renowned Christian song from the 18th century, a reference to her background as the daughter of a Protestant pastor and the Christian Democratic Union's religious identity (CDU), The Guardian reported.

People looking for hidden implications in Merkel's choice of punk song

Meanwhile, upon her choice, people have been searching for subtext and hidden implications of Nina Hagen's song. The track was a huge hit in East German pop charts when it was first recorded in 1974 in a traditional schlager manner, and Hagen became West Germany's foremost punk icon during the 1980s. As per the sources, Merkel was born when this song was released.

However, people are speculating that whether Merkel is embracing her East German heritage during her departure despite the fact she rarely has mentioned her eastern origins. Furthermore, some critics believed that Merkel could have detected a more current message in Hagen's song, which they compared with men who neglect to execute their jobs effectively or might potentially be a parting message from Merkel to her male colleagues, as per The Guardian.

In addition to this, Angela Merkel will be paid a traditional military goodbye in the courtyard outside the defence ministry on Thursday evening, before her Social Democrats' successor, Olaf Scholz, is inaugurated as chancellor next week.

(Image: AP)