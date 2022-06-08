In her first substantial comments since stepping down from leadership, former Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel on Tuesday slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for his "brutal" invasion of Ukraine. "There is no excuse...it was a big mistake on Russia's part," Merkel said marking her 16 years of a leadership role in Berlin. However, she defended Germany and France-brokered peace deal of 2015 between Russia and Ukraine, which had at the time sparked massive controversy, the Associated Press reported.

Merkel, who for the most part of chancellorship dealt with Putin, on Tuesday said that she will not apologise for her diplomatic efforts to restore peace and order between nations in conflict- referring to the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea. "I tried to work towards calamity being averted and diplomacy was not wrong I'd it doesn't succeed...I don't see that I should say now that it was wrong and so I won't apologize," Merkel said. She admitted that her efforts were not fruitful, "but I don't blame myself now for trying."

For the unversed, Merkel was talking about the 2015 Minsk Agreement between Kyiv and Moscow. The ceasefire deal was brokered by France and Germany to end the conflict after Moscow-backed separatists seized swaths of Ukrainian territory in Crimea. Although, years on, sporadic conflicts continued between the Kyiv military and pro-Russian rebels.

Merkel explains opposing Ukraine's NATO dream

In an interview with German State television ARD, Merkel strongly defended her opposition to Ukraine's wish to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in 2008. She feared that the move "would have pushed Russia to harm Ukraine," noting that Moscow at the time was thrown out of the Group of Eight. However, Merkel conceded that it did not align with Ukraine's interests. Nevertheless, she went on to defend her stance, saying: "but at the time it brought calm and for example, it gave Ukraine a great deal of time- 7 years- to develop into what is today." She recalled, "had they been no intervention at the time Putin could have wrought gigantic damage in Ukraine."

For the unversed, NATO in 2008 had vowed to make Kyiv and Georgia members. However, France led by Nicholas Sarkozy and Merkel had opposed the bid, saying it would only expedite Russia's aggression. In reminiscent of the unfolding events in 2008, Merkel on Tuesday said, "Putin wooden just let it happen...from his perspective that was a declaration of war."

