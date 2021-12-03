Angela Merkel Unveils New Rules For Unvaccinated Citizens; Pushes For Mandatory COVID Jabs

Germany's outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz on Thursday have announced the increased limitations for the unvaccinated people and endorsed obligatory anti-coronavirus jabs. Unvaccinated persons will soon be prohibited from nonessential shops, eateries, sports as well as cultural facilities across that nation, according to Chancellor Angela Merkel, who also stated that parliament will explore a general vaccination mandate to combat coronavirus outbreaks.

Merkel had announced the required measures during a summit with federal and state officials, as the country's new confirmed COVID-19 cases have surpassed 70,000 for the second time in a 24-hour period. She stated that the measures were required to address worries that hospitals might become overburdened with COVID-19 cases, which are serious for those who have not been inoculated, as per the Associated Press.

'The situation in our country is serious': Angela Merkel

Indicating the measures an “act of national solidarity,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin, “The situation in our country is serious.” Further, Scholz, who is chosen as the new chancellor, stated that obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine shot is "how we get out of this crisis." He went on to say that currently, they would not have been talking about the crisis if the vaccination rate would have been higher, the DW website reported.

Merkel further informed that authorities have also agreed to mandate the wearing of masks throughout the nation, as well as, with an aim of administering 30 million vaccines by the end of this year, which will be assisted by dentists and pharmacists. "It is imperative that compulsory vaccination be adopted. If I were in the German Bundestag, I can say, I would vote for it," Citing Merkel, ANI reported.

The ethics council of the federal parliament will issue proposals in the upcoming days, and mandatory vaccines might be implemented as early as February. While proposing further limitations for the unvaccinated people, Merkel claimed that inoculated Germans, who account for about 69% of the population, also suffered from restrictions, and that hospitalizations were straining the country's health-care system.

As per ANI, Merkel stated, “The fourth wave must be broken. We haven't done it yet.” she further added, as the infection level is still very high, so it has become critical to get an agreement on these measures immediately. Merkel also stated that the European Union intends to create a nine-month vaccination status expiration time and demand re-immunization or booster vaccinations.

Germany COVID count

Meanwhile, On Thursday, the German disease control agency recorded 73,209 additional confirmed cases. The Robert Koch Institute also announced 388 additional COVID-19 deaths, increasing the total number of deaths to 102,178 since the outbreak began. As per Worldometer, 6,026,796 people have been affected in the nation from COVID-19 disease.

(Image: AP)