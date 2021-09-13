Anne Hidalgo, Paris Mayor Announces Her Bid To French Presidency; Here's All About Her

The socialist mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, on September 12, announced that she would run for a chance to become France’s first female president in 2022. While announcing her bid in the northwestern city of Rouen on Sunday, she said, “Knowing the seriousness of our times and to give hope to our lives, I have decided to be a candidate for the French presidency.” Notably, Hidalgo is not the only female in the presidential race in France, as far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centre-right politician Valeria Pecresse have also announced their separate bids eying the Elysee Palace.

Le Pen also launched her campaign on Sunday (local time), as per DW report, in the southern city of Frejus with a vow to defend French “liberty.” Hidalgo, the 62-year-old, has been the mayor of Paris since 2014 and is also the favourite to win the Socialist Party nomination. Invoking her roots, she said on Sunday, “I want all children in France to have the same opportunities I had.” Reportedly, Hidalgo is the daughter of Spanish immigrants who left their nation seeking freedom during the rule of dictator Francisco Franco.

Who is Anne Hidalgo?

As per the DW report, Hidalgo was virtually unknown until 2014, when she succeeded her former mentor and boss Bertrand Delanoe as mayor of Paris. However, the 62-year-old former labour inspector was dismissed by the critics as an “apparatchik”, which means a blind devotee of the party. During Hidalgo’s time in the office, she rose to the reputation of crusader against climate change and even introduced the 30-kilometre per hour speed limits across Paris. One of her most crucial achievements includes the doubling of Paris’ network of cycle lanes since 2015.

She presided over a series of crises in the French capital, including terror attacks to the “yellow vest” revolt back in 2018 and 2019, and the devastating fire in Notre Dame cathedral. While announcing her candidacy on Sunday, Hidalgo accused French President Emmanuel Macron of causing a division in society. She said that a guiding principle of her potential term would be to respect the planet and human dignity.

