Anti-Taliban Protests Held In Vienna By Afghan Diaspora And Austrians

On Thursday, some 150 people took part in a demonstration against the Taliban in central Vienna's Stephansplatz. The event with Afghan women and LGBTQIA+ was organised by Austrians from the LINKS party in Vienna in collaboration with Afghan diaspora organisations such as AKIS and KATIB. The attendees referred to the Taliban as a terrorist organisation and demanded more rights for Afghan women, including the ability to work and receive an education. They also demanded LGBTQIA+ rights.

Twenty years after being ousted by US soldiers, the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan, raising fears that they may impose harsh rules, and fail to deliver basic services, and abuse human rights. They just published religious guidelines prohibiting female journalists from working there.

Taliban advised female journalists in-country to adhere to dress code

The Taliban advised female journalists in the country to adhere to a dress code and asked television stations to stop airing soap operas starring women, expressing concerns about women's rights and press freedom. Following the Taliban's takeover on August 15, a substantial number of Afghan journalists and others have departed the country. Hundreds of Afghan women activists have already fled Afghanistan, and hundreds more are on the lookout for a way out.

However, leaders, such as US President Joe Biden have hinted at possible aid and diplomatic engagements to support Afghan women, according to the Afghan Diaspora Network. This necessitates the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) or other national human rights institutions, such as the Afghanistan Independent Bar Association, the Institute of Human Rights, and Human Rights Watch, continue to actively monitor human rights, investigate abuses and establish functional mechanisms to provide quality justice services to vulnerable groups.

Taliban wants to be acknowledged as legitimate administration

The Taliban, unlike during their previous leadership in the 1990s, want to be acknowledged as a legitimate administration. They aim to protect their diplomatic, economic and international relations. They have claimed that they respect women's rights but their decision to form an all-male interim government without women or ethnic minority groups proves their disregard for women's and minorities rights. According to the Afghan Diaspora Network, international diplomatic and political pressures on the Taliban may persuade them to reconsider their plans to form an all-male administration.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)