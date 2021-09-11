‘Apocalyptic’: 2 Killed & 9 Injured As Tornado Rips Through Italian Island Of Pantelleria

After a tornado rushed towards the Italian island of Pantelleria, two people died in the disastrous consequence. As per the civil protection service of Italy, the tornado toppled several cars and pulled off rooftops in the popular tourist spot of Pantelleria on Friday with further injuring nine people. Four of the injured people are still in serious condition.

The sight of the tornado was defined as "apocalyptic" by one rescue worker who talked to the Ansa news agency of Italy. According to BBC, a local media report that a seaside road was reportedly pulled down by the tornado. The Ansa news agency informs that the civil protection service said one of the fatalities is of an off-duty firefighter. while the second fatality is of an 86-year-old male. It was discovered that they both were driving their automobiles at the time of the tornado.

The tornado hits Italian island

When the weather conditions will improve, emergency responders intend to fly the injured to hospitals in Palermo. As per ‘Wanted in Rome’ news website, at about 7 pm, the whirlwind slammed the Mediterranean island, which is situated 100 kilometres of the southwest of Sicily, along with the Campobello shoreline.

Pantelleria is a Mediterranean island popularly known for its volcanic rock mountains and hot springs. It is even a popular destination for tourists. According to a BBC report, tornadoes are not common in Europe, yet, it is estimated that hundreds of them strike the continent each year. As they reach isolated rural regions, many go undetected.

Another recent tornado in Europe

A few months earlier, another tornado has slammed the Czech Republic. The tornado ripped through numerous villages in the month of June, killing nearly five individuals and injuring more than 150. Storms ripped the roofing of the houses in the region of south-eastern Breclav and Hodonin further uprooting trees and flipping automobiles. The wind speed of the storm was reported up to 219 km/h.

As per BBC, the regional governor of South Moravia, Jan Grolich stated that it was like living in horror. Hailstones that resemble the size of tennis balls were recorded, and local officials claimed a series of towns along a 25-kilometre length of the road leading from Breclav to Hodonin, in the northeast, had sustained significant damage. Nearly every structure in the town of Valtice, as well as Breclav, was destroyed by hail. According to the government and local officials, approximately 1,000 properties were damaged with rooftops completely demolished.

(Image: AP)