Archaeologists Find Evidence Of Bow And Arrow Use Outside Africa In Southern France

Archaeologists have discovered what they believe to be the earliest evidence of the use of bows and arrows outside of Africa, at Grotte Mandrin in the Rhône Valley, southern France. The cave was inhabited by early modern humans around 54,000 years ago, and over 300 small arrowheads were found there, as per CNN. The intricate craftsmanship of the arrowheads, in a style known as Neronian, suggested that these early Europeans possessed advanced projectile weaponry, which could have given them an advantage over the Neanderthals, who were the previous inhabitants of the region.

The arrowheads varied in size from 10 to 60 millimeters, and experiments with replica weapons were conducted to understand how they were used. The study was published in the journal Science Advances.

A team of researchers created 82 replica flint points and attached them to wooden shafts using natural glue made from tree sap, beeswax, and ocher. They tested the flint points by firing them at a goat carcass using both a spear thrower and a bow made with a deer tendon. The researchers found that the flint points worked best when fired with a bow, as arrows shot from a bow penetrated much deeper than those launched with a spear thrower.

Were the weapons used against other humans?

The fracture marks on the replica flints shot with a bow matched the pattern of wear on many of the points excavated from the cave, suggesting they were likely used with a bow and arrow. The researchers believe that although the points were small, they were probably used to hunt relatively large animals like horses, deer, or bison. The possibility that they were used as weapons against other humans has not been ruled out.