Archaeologists In Croatia Unearth Ancient Necropolis With Skeletons Buried Inside Jars

Archaeologists on the Croatian island of Hvar have unearthed an ancient necropolis or vast burial ground dating between the fourth and fifth centuries AD. In a statement, the team revealed that they unearthed 20 graves containing the skeletal remains of 32 people in the necropolis spanning 700 square feet. They also found a fragment of a stone wall dating to the second century A.D. and a city gate dated to the late fifth century A.D.

In addendum, the team led by Archaeological consulting company Kantharos found a myriad of ceramic jugs, lamps, containers, coins, lamps and amphorae (jars used mainly for transporting wine and olive oil). In the aftermath of the discovery, the burial ground, located in the front garden of the iconic Radošević Palace has been labelled as “the most important and richest site” on Hvar Island by Kantharos.

"Studies encouraged by the upcoming construction of the new City Library and Hvar reading room resulted in a spectacular discovery. According to the preliminary results, the late -antic necropolis from the second half of the 4th century and the beginning / first half of the 5th century, as well as the eastern end of the late -antic settlement with the city doors dated at the very end of the 5th century," Kantharos said in a statement.

Skeletons preserved in jars

According to ARTnews, burials in the newly excavated necropolis ranged from simple to elaborate like those with roof tiles. Another interesting find that the team made was that some skeletons were interred in large jars alongside other goods. The team reported that all the remains were extremely well preserved. The particular archaeological site was being excavated and examined for the past two months ahead of construction, according to Croatia Week. The Radošević Palace itself has a rich history. Built between 1670 and 1688, the palace served as the local seat of the wealthy Radošević family.

"Of all the traces found so far in Hvar, this is truly the most important and richest site, which picturesquely shows all the archaeological gloss of graves and gives us, for now, the most detailed insight into the funeral customs of that period, but also new knowledge about urbanism," Kantharos added.

Representative Image: digibread/Unsplash