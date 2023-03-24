Armenia's PM Nikol Pashinyan Confirms Joint Peace Treaty With Azerbaijan

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that there would be a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This comes after official joint statements have been agreed upon at the highest level. Notably, the two countries ended the war that killed about 6,800 soldiers and displaced around 90,000 civilians, as per Associated Press reports. Even after the war has ended, tensions emerged over a six-kilometre road known as the Lachin Corridor. Taking to Twitter, Pashinyan wrote: "There will be a #peace treaty between #Armenia and #Azerbaijan, and it will be based on the joint official statements adopted at the highest level. There won’t be а new escalation! The international community must strongly support this narrative."

Pashinyan's tweet received a response from the US State Department's principal deputy spokesperson on Friday. US Spokesperson Vedant Patel retweeted the tweet and wrote: "@SecBlinken is very engaged in facilitating peace discussions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we are encouraged by the progress made toward lasting and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus. We very much appreciate @NikolPashinyan’s message on that progress."

The clash between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Both countries have agreed to sign a peace agreement on Thursday and Armenian PM has been expecting strong support from the international community for this narrative. In the tweet, he also confirmed that there would not be "а new escalation". Both countries, Azerbaijan and Armenia, have an ongoing dispute over Lachin Corridor which is the "only land connection between Armenia and the ethnic Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan", reported AP. The road has been blocked by protesters claiming to be environmental activists since mid-December which would stop food supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh’s 120,000 people. Due to this dispute, there have been predictions of a new escalation but the Armenian PM's latest tweet has confirmed that there won't be any. However, there has been no confirmation from Azerbaijan on the same.