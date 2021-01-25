As Agitation Intensifies On New Lockdown Norms, Dutch Police Clash With Protestors

People took to the streets of southern Dutch city of Eindhoven to protest against the new lockdown norms. On Sunday, January 24, the protesters even pelted rocks at the police as the situation worsened in Netherlands. The responded with tear gas and water cannons. According to reports by AP, a total of 30 people were arrested.

Also, in Amsterdam, the situation got out of hands and the police used water cannons to disperse an outlawed anti-lockdown demonstration. As per the reports by AP, Eindhoven police said that they made at least 30 arrests by late afternoon. Also, they warned people to stay away from the city center amid the clashes. Due to the protests, the trains to and from the station were halted. Even though there were reports of plundering at the station, there were no injuries reported.

First ever curfew

The Dutch government on January 23 began the first-ever nationwide curfew since World War II and a ban on flights from South Africa and Britain in its most stringent restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the Netherlands. The scare of new strains of the novel coronavirus has spread across the world. While proposing the curfew, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had said that parliament must approve the restrictions. On Saturday, the country voted in favour of a curfew between 9 PM to 4:30 AM and the flight ban also began on the same day from most of the nations.

As part of the curfew, only people in emergencies will be permitted to leave during those specific hours including other exceptions such as medical emergencies, essential workers across fields, and walking pets on a leash. However, violators of the curfew will also be subjected to aa fine of $115. In addition to that, the Dutch government has reportedly also said that all the international travellers arriving at the nation by planes or boats would be required to carry two negative COVID-19 rapid tests, which should be done before the departure.

Although the Netherlands has seen a decline in numbers of infections and hospital admissions in recent weeks, health authorities are concerned that the more infectious mutation of the coronavirus first detected in Britain will make up the majority of Dutch cases by mid-February. Last week, the country continued its rollout of COVID-19 inoculations at a mass vaccination centre in Houten. This came after the Dutch government came under fierce criticism for its late start to vaccinations.

(Image Credits: AP)