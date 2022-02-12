Amid speculations of Russia's intention to invade Ukraine and the US plan to send more troops to Kyiv, a senior journalist has raised concerns over the decision and said 'nobody is ready for war'. While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on Saturday, senior journalist Vandana Jhingan raised grave concern over the situation and added that the country is not really prepared to handle the situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to her, people came back from Afghanistan some six months ago and now the Ukraine crisis has emerged amid the pandemic. "This is not acceptable," she said.

As the United States has announced sending another 3,000 combat troops to Poland in support of Ukraine, the senior journalist said the family members of the troops were already in mental trauma due to the Afghanistan issue and now the Biden administration was decided to send them to handle the Ukrainian crisis. "Why are we so much interested to be there? What is our interest? This is very disturbing," the senior journalist told Republic Media. Further, she maintained that the people of the United States are already facing the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment, high inflation rate and, in the middle of this crisis, the administration has taken an abrupt decision to vacate people from Ukraine.

"Economy recovery has not even started and at the middle of this, We cannot afford any war," said Jhingan.

It is worth mentioning the US State Department, on Friday, announced evacuating all American staff from the Kyiv embassy ahead of a feared Russian invasion. As per the announcement, a small number of officials may remain in the Ukrainian capital but the vast majority will be relocated to Ukraine’s far west, near the Polish border. Reacting to the recent announcement made by the Biden administration, the senior journalist urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a strong stand over the matter. Further, Jhingan asserted it is the need of the hour for India to stand over its statement where the PM Modi had said that the "new world order has been coming up."

Moscow starts major military drills with close ally Belarus

It is worth mentioning that the tension between Russia and Ukraine soared tremendously over the US intelligence reports that claim Russian forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". However, Russian President Vladimir Putin refuted the US intelligence reports and called the allegations "baseless" on multiple occasions. Recently, Moscow started major military drills with close ally Belarus, reported NBC News. The latest action from Russia came despite the Western countries pushing to sort out the issue diplomatically. As per the media reports, at least tens of thousands of troops, weapons systems and other forces are conducting joint exercises near the Ukrainian border. Apart from assembling near the Ukrainian border, Russian warships arrived in the Black Sea for naval drills, a move that Kyiv labelled part of a "hybrid war."

