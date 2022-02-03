As COVID Cases Witness Significant Drop, WHO Says Europe Entering 'plausible Endgame'

As the cases of the Coronavirus witnessed a sharp decline globally including in European nations, a WHO official said that the continent is now entering a "plausible endgame" to the pandemic. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the Regional Director of the World Health Organisation, Dr Hans Kluge, stated that European countries must grab the opportunity to control the transmission of the COVID virus. According to him, Europe could be able to minimise the transmission through high levels of immunisation due to vaccination and natural infection, the virus’s tendency to spread less in warmer weather and the lower severity of the omicron variant. "This period of higher protection should be seen as a cease-fire that could bring us enduring peace," AP quoted Kluge as saying during the press conference.

Furthermore, he said health authorities in Europe should be able to keep the transmission under control even if another variant emerges as the immunisation will also increase in the next few weeks. The WHO top official also advocated for vaccine-sharing across borders. "Scientists have repeatedly warned that unless the majority of the world’s population is vaccinated, any opportunities for COVID-19 to keep spreading means it could mutate into deadlier and more transmissible forms," Kluge noted.

It is worth mentioning that several European countries including, the United Kingdom and Denmark have dropped significantly after it witnessed a peak of COVID surge in December last year.

Ghebreyesus warned that the world as a whole is still far from exiting the pandemic

Meanwhile, countries such as Spain are now pondering whether to consider COVID-19 to be an endemic problem that might be handled more like seasonal flu. While speaking at WHO’s Geneva headquarters, director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the world as a whole is still far from exiting the pandemic. "We are concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that because of vaccines — and because of omicron’s high transmissibility and lower severity — preventing transmission is no longer possible and no longer necessary. Nothing could be further from the truth," AP quoted Tedros as saying on Tuesday.

