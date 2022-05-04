As EU Inches Closer To Russian Oil Embargo, Countries Still Divided Over Sanctions Row

Ever since Russia began its invasion in Ukraine earlier in February, the 27 member European Union has been deliberating upon phasing out imports of Russian hydrocarbons. On Wednesday, EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen finally confirmed that the embargo would be approved in the coming few days. The punitive measure would come as a part of EU’s sixth package of sanctions and could be discreet for the oil imported through tankers and pipelines.

Finally, we now propose a ban on Russian oil.



Let´s be clear: it will not be easy.

But we simply have to work on it.



We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion.



To maximise pressure on Russia, while minimizing the impact on our economies pic.twitter.com/fH2wuKN5t2 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 4, 2022

EU split over sanctions

Exemptions

The European Commission's proposal would phase out oil imports from Russia over six to eight months, as reported by TRT. However, two countries- Hungary and Slovakia are expected to be allowed to extend the deadline for a few more weeks, given their almost 100% dependency on Russian Crude oil. Earlier on Tuesday, the Serbian administration said that it would need at least a few more years to completely cut off Russian crude oil supplies.

Hungary, meanwhile, said that it would not vote on any sanction package that could make the import of Russian hydrocarbons “impossible”. “It is currently physically impossible for Hungary and its economy to function without Russian oil,” country’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said while addressing media reporters during his visit to Kazakhstan. As the battle for Kyiv’s sovereignty continued for 70th day, the Hungarian lawmaker underscored that his country’s energy supply “cannot be endangered because no one can expect us to allow the price of the war to be paid by Hungarians.”

Domino effect

In addition to the aforementioned, two other countries-Bulgaria and Czech Republic could also opt out of the sanctions, according to media reports. Meanwhile, experts have claimed that providing an exemption to even a single country could have a domino effect, prompting other EU countries to seek exemption and jeopardize the embargo.

Opposition

Notably, Germany, Poland and the Netherlands are Europe’s largest buyers of Russian crude oil. At 555,000 barrels per day, Berlin imported 35% of its crude oil from Russia in 2021, but has in recent weeks reduced that to 12%, as per the economy ministry. Regardless, the Olaf Scholz government initially opposed the sanction proposal. But On Monday, it reversed it’s decision with Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck telling EU ministers that “Germany is not against an oil ban on Russia”.

Alternatives?

There have been a few porposed alternatives. Firstly, the bloc leaders have directed focus on renewable ewnrgy including wind and hydro powers, botho of which currently account for for more than two-thirds of the total electricity generated from renewable sources on the continent. Alternatively, they plan to bolster the imports of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) from countries including Algeria, Qatar and the United States. In the wake of the same, Balkan countries like Greece have place priorities on building LNG facilities. With Russia already turning off the tap for Bulgaria and Poland, the bloc is aiming to see at least 80% of Europe’s natural gas storage full by November.

