As France Votes For Parliament Polls, Here's Why Stakes Are High For President Macron

As a fresh round of voting begins in France, the left alliance is giving a tough challenge to the President Macron led-Centrist coalition, polling revealed. A defeat for President Emmanuel Macron would mean that he will always be at loggerheads with the 'Nupes' - the leftist coalition, which is expected to get a majority according to the polling. A win for the Jean-Luc Mélenchon-led allies would mean that they will hold a firm grip over the National assembly - the lower house of the Parliament and thus the decisions on economic and domestic issues as well, while Macron will be left with having a sole control over foreign issues, defence and Europe.

It's important to note the National Assembly holds more power of the two houses of Parliament and also has the last word on the law-making procedures.

As Macron got elected as the President for the second-consecutive term in April, it's important that the Ensemble (Together) centrist alliance anchored by him also wins in the Parliamentary elections to continue the welfare reforms and agenda of the government, which includes tax reduction and revamping the benefit system.

Macron-led Ensemble running neck-and-neck with the Left alliance - 'Nupes'

The trends in the Polling currently shows the fight between the centrist alliance led by Macron and the left coalition - 'Nupes' will go down to the wire, as Ensemble is expected to get seats in the range of 260-320 and the Nupes will hover around 155-205 seats. To form the government, the majority number required is 289 seats in the 577-seat Parliament.

The far-right National Rally Party headed by Le Pen, who stood second after Macron in the Presidential race is expected to get 20-65 seats. The party was restricted to just 15 seats in the 2017 polls.

Much will also depend on the voting percentage, which could be under 50% and reach a historic low. In addition, the first-past-the-post voting system is too complicated to forecast any trends upon. In case President Macron is unable to muster majority, he will have to make deals with the far-right or make compromises and do a cabinet reshuffle.

The first round on Sunday, June 12 will decide which candidate will face each other in each constituency. The final picture will be clear after the second round on June 19.

The first-past-the-post voting system

For a candidate to win right on June 12, he needs to get more than 50% of the vote, failing which the top two candidates with the most votes have to contest with all of the candidates who have been polled with more than 12.5% of the total votes casted in the second round.

In some cases, three-four people are able to get through and at times some fall by the side in order to bolster the chances of others. The same strategy has been used by the Nupes to block the prospects of the candidates of the National Rally Party.

Image: AP