As Olaf Scholz Assumes Office Replacing Merkel, Here Is All You Need To Know About Him

Olaf Scholz, on Wednesday, was appointed as the 9th Chancellor of Germany, ending the almost two-decade-long ‘Golden Era’ of Angela Merkel. The Centre-Left Social democrat is poised to lead Europe’s largest economy as a part of a coalition government that also encompasses the Green Party and Neoliberal Free Democrat Party. His administration will also mark the first time when the number of women ministers will equal men.

Scholz swore in after the Bundestag backed his vote with 395 to 303 votes. Soon after taking the oath- wherein he skipped the religious part-he pledged to do everything he could to work towards a new start for Germany. The Social Democratic Party of Germany had announced Scholz as their candidate for Chancellor’s post in August 2020.

Who is Olaf Scholz?

Unlike Merkel, Scholz was born in the western part of the country- the city of Osnabrück- in the year 1958. He is married to Britta Ernst, who serves as the education minister in the state of Brandenburg. The couple presently lives in the city of Potsdam, which is located roughly 35 km from Berlin. Multiple Media outlets have projected him as calm and possessing an unflappable demeanour.

Schol’s career started in 2017 after he was elected the mayor of Hamburg. He then went on to become Germany’s finance minister from 2018 till 2021. The 63-year-old also served as the Vice-Chancellor in Angela Merkel administration, shaping the course of action significantly. Already a known face in both Germany and the European Union, Scholz marketed himself as 'Merkel number II', throughout his election campaign. Throughout his decades-long political career, he has faced several parliamentary investigations including an inquiry into Cum-Ex tax scandal and the Wirecard fraud case.

“People are hoping that you ... will show leadership and take the right measures,” presieent Frank-Walter Steinmeier told the new Cabinet. “What matters is not listening to the loudest, but ensuring that the pandemic doesn’t keep us firmly in its grip for another year and that public life can once again become a matter of course.”

(All Images: AP)

(With inputs from AP)

