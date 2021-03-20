AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccines Suspended In Finland Despite EMA Approval

Finland on March 19, joined the list of countries to suspend the use of Oxford's AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines after two cases of blood clots were reported in people after receiving the dose.

Finland suspended the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines despite the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had said that the vaccine is 'safe and effective' and the benefits in combating the virus outweigh the risk of side effects.

"According to the Finnish Medicines Agency (Fimea), two cerebral venous thromboses have been reported in Finland 4-10 days after receiving the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine," said a statement by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), reported Anadolu Agency.

The THL has suspended AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine jabs as a precaution until further information is available and the existence of a possible causal relationship can be assessed.

The THL also said that the decision to suspend AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccines will take effect immediately and the situation will be assessed next week.

The European countries have been facing a similar type of side effect i.e. blood clot after administering the coronavirus to their citizens. It is to be noted that Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Bulgaria, Ireland, The Netherlands, Germany, Italy, and more have already suspended the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

However, vaccination in other countries like Spain, France, and more will continue with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is "safe and effective"

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) committee, PRAC after concluding its preliminary review of people vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine on March 18, said that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is "safe and effective" and the benefits in combating COVID-19 continue to outweigh the risk of side effects

"However, in the light of its findings, patients should be aware of the remote possibility of such syndromes, and if symptoms suggestive of clotting problems occur patients should seek immediate medical attention and inform healthcare professionals of their recent vaccination," EMA said.

Following the EMA's statement, countries across Europe resumed vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot. In fact, France's Prime Minister rolled up his sleeve to get the vaccine. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also said he would be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.