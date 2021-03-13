AstraZeneca Defends Its Vaccine, Says There Is 'no Evidence' Of Higher Risk Of Blood Clots

UK-based drugs company AstraZeneca on March 12 defended its coronavirus vaccine after several countries suspended its use over blood clot concerns this week. According to MedicalExpress, the pharmaceutical giant said that its analysis not only showed “no evidence of an increased risk” of blood clots in vaccine recipients, but a lower number than in the general population. In a statement, AstraZeneca insisted that its vaccine was safe and added that the company’s safety data showed zero evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis in any defined age group, gender, batch or any in a particular country from the jab.

The pharmaceutical company’s statement comes after Thailand, Denmark, Iceland and Norway suspended the use of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine while investigators probed had potential side effects and adverse reactions. AstraZeneca said that it will fully support any ongoing investigation, but the firm also defended its vaccine saying that it is safe.

AstraZeneca has been embroiled in controversy in Europe, with some governments initially even refusing to certify use for people aged over 65 despite scientific advice finding no reason for limits. Italy and Austria have also banned the use of shots from separate batches, while Bulgaria and Thailand have said that they would delay its rollout. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health had said in a separate statement that it decided to “pause” AstraZeneca vaccinations following the report of a death in Denmark as a result of a blood clot.

WHO, EMA backs AstraZeneca

The EMA, on the other hand, has clarified that there was “currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine...The vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while an investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing”. The World Health Organization (WHO) also said that there was no reason as of now for nations to suspend the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. UN health agency spokesperson Margaret Harris told the reporters that “Yes, we should continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine” and added, “There is no indication to not use it”.